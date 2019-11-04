Local TSA agent investigated after social media post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CANTON, Ohio-- Law enforcement investigated a TSA agent at the Akron-Canton Airport for a social media post some considered threatening violence, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

The post mentioned murder. We started asking questions after seeing a post by an agent sparking alarm.

"Did you ever get out of bed and decided today was a good day to murder everyone? Yea, its gonna be a great day," it said.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration sent a us a statement.

“TSA was made aware of the social media posting and it was quickly investigated by law enforcement. The posting was removed and appropriate administrative actions were taken with the employee," TSA said.

TSA has a policy regarding an employee’s off-duty internet use. It, “Must not adversely reflect on TSA or negatively impact its mission, cause embarrassment to the agency, or cause the public and/or TSA to question the employee’s reliability, judgment, or trustworthiness.”