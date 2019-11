Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 is still waiting on the newest addition to the FOX 8 family.

Mama-to-be, reporter Jessica Dill, couldn't be more ready.

She was due on October 31.

Dill and her husband, Michael, revealed in June they were having a baby girl.

Jessica went on maternity leave the week before she was due, but instead has been at home on baby watch.

She called FOX 8 Monday morning to check in as she waits on the little one to arrive.

