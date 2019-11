Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are looking back on some unforgettable moments featuring our own Bill Martin as he gets ready to retire.

In the video, above, he talks about his graying hair and why he will never cover it up!

It was quite the moment with former FOX 8 News anchor Stacey Bell.

Bill's last day at the station will be November 26.

**Read more, here, and stay tuned for more Bill-Vember moments all month**

41.499320 -81.694361