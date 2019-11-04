‘I thought our guys fought to the very end’: Browns still looking for first home win after another abysmal week on the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Not many would have predicted that the Cleveland Browns (2-6) would still be looking for their first home win at this point in the season.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens has just two career wins under his belt, and Sunday was yet another week filled with disappointment.

The Browns couldn't turn the red zone into the end zone.

"Anytime you go one for five in the red zone, it's about execution. You gotta first be able to continue to run the ball down there, and then when you decide to throw the ball, you've gotta execute," Kitchens said after the game.

Kitchens' decision making again came into question, when the Browns used Baker Mayfield on a 4th-and-1 instead of Nick Chubb.

The Browns were stopped.

Cleveland never had a lead in Denver, and the Broncos were playing with a quarterback who hadn't started a football game since he played in the Liberty Bowl with Arkansas in 2016.

"I thought our guys fought to the very end, we just didn't make enough plays to win the game," Kitchens said.

Ultimately, the Browns lost to Denver 19-24.

The Bills (6-2) will play the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

