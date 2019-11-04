I Promise Village: LeBron James Family Foundation to offer transitional housing for students and families

AKRON, Ohio – “Before we can teach them, we have to first make sure they’re safe,” a voiceover says in a video release about the I Promise Village by Graduate Hotels.

Coming in the summer of 2020, I Promise students and families in need will be offered free transitional housing in an effort to help eliminate all possible obstacles in helping kids succeed in getting an education.

Some of their students are homeless, live in homes without heat and have had lives changed by gun violence.

The I Promise Village aims to give those students and their families a safe place to stay so kids can learn.

It’s an expansion of what the I Promise school already offers.

The school is a public school run by the Akron School District and populated by students that were previously identified as kids at risk of not graduating.

The school has a budget funded by the district, with additional financial support from the Lebron James Family Foundation.

The foundation also covers expenses like health and legal services and G.E.D. prep for parents.

All students at the school will receive a full college scholarship to the University of Akron if they meet certain academic requirements.

Now, the school is tapping into another need to help kids succeed: transitional housing.

They’re partnering with Graduate Hotels.

Graduate Hotels is renovating an historic apartment building for I Promise families and then donating the building to the organization.

“We want to do everything we can to make sure these kids are successful,” LeBron James says in a video about the Village.

“So we’re taking this thing to a whole new level. I’m honored and I’m so excited to announce the I Promise Village by Graduate Hotels.”

