‘Hurt Reynolds’: Twitter has a field day with Baker Mayfield’s mustache

If you watched the Cleveland Browns loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, you probably noticed Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was sporting a handlebar mustache during the game.

When he took to the podium to talk to reporters after the game, he had shaved it down to a more traditional mustache.

He started the day with a full beard..

It’s something people on Twitter took notice of.

ESPN radio executive producer Mike Ryan Ruiz posted a picture of Mayfield after the game with the simple caption “Oh no.”

Ruiz’s tweet had thousands of likes, comments, and retweets.

Sports writer Ryan Nanni was among those who retweeted Ruiz’s tweet.

He wrote, “I call this look the Hurt Reynolds” in reference to the late actor Burt Reynolds who was known for his mustache.

“Why Baker dressed like he bout to rob Macaulay Culkin’s house,” Jasmine Watkins joked in reference to the “Home Alone” movies.

“He looks like he belongs on 70s after dark cable,” one man wrote in reference to what many call a “porn stache.”

Another person said Mayfield looked like a “character in a romantic comedy whose long-time girlfriend just dumped him, sadly wandering around the city right before a montage set to sad music plays.”

One person called Mayfield a “clown.”

Another said “Baker Mayfield’s mustache looks stupid.”

“Baker Mayfield looks like a kid with a fake mustache sitting on top of another kid’s shoulders trying to buy a ticket to an R rated movie and the theater manager just caught him,” another Twitter user wrote.

Not everyone disliked the mustache.

“Baker Mayfield is the only person allowed to have a mustache,” one woman wrote.

Another said, “So no one else is vibing with Baker Mayfield’s mustache?”

Many people also compared Mayfield to actor Judd Nelson’s trench-coat wearing character in “The Breakfast Club.”

This isn’t Mayfield’s first time with a mustache. He had one during the summer and had some fun with reporters who asked him about it at the time.

“Maybe you’ll find out, maybe you won’t. I don’t know,” he said at the time. “That’s the elegance of having a mustache, you just don’t know what’s gonna happen.”