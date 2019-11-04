Get your rakes ready: City of Cleveland begins leaf pick-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-It is that time of year, the dreaded fall lawn cleanup. Starting today, the City of Cleveland began leaf pick-up.

Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves to their tree lawns, but not to the street.

The city will have crews out from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on leaf pick-up, through the end of December, weather permitting.

To help city crews, residents are asked to park off-street, if possible, during the service period. The city says crews will go to each area at least twice, during that period.

Those who live outside of the high-generation areas can collect any leaves gathered in their yards and set it out with their trash on their designated waste collection day. These residents are allowed up to 20 containers (bags/cans) of leaves during the fall season.