Fox 8 Gender Reveal: Hike! Courtney and Joe Stoll are having a …

NORWALK — Courtney and Joe Stoll were married June 22 and were hoping for a honeymoon baby.

They were close! The couple conceived on July 4, and the baby is due April 3.

This morning they found out what their little bun in the oven is. It’s the first in a series of live gender reveals happening on air all week long.

The Stolls are obsessed with their dog, Jake, who will be part of their gender reveal.

Courtney is a fourth grade math teacher at Ely Elementary School in Elyria. She likes to bake with her mom, and they make cupcakes, cake pops and other desserts for their family and friends.

Joe works in concrete construction at RMH in Norwalk. He was a two-time All Ohio football player in high school and loves everything football.

Congratulations to Courtney and Joe! The reveal showed they are expecting a boy.