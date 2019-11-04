× Four Cleveland Indians pitchers, including Danny Salazar, become free agents

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians parted ways with four players on Monday, the club announced in a news release.

Pitchers Danny Salazar, Tyler Olson, Cody Anderson and A.J. Cole were reinstated from the 60-day injured list and elected free agency.

Salazar pitched four innings during one game this season. It was his first major league appearance since 2017 following shoulder surgery.

Anderson also struggled with injuries. He underwent Tommy John surgery, and missed the entire 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Cy Younger winner Corey Kluber, outfield Tyler Naquin and infielder Christian Arroyo were also reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here