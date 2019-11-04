Easy as pie! Krispy Kreme releases new Thanksgiving dessert-inspired doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is introducing a line of special pie-themed doughnuts in time for Thanksgiving.
The Easy as Pie doughnut collection includes the following flavors:
- Dutch Apple Pie: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand‑decorated with an icing lattice.
- Chocolate Kreme Pie: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.
- Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with pie crust crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.
They’ll be available at participating locations.
