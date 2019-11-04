× Easy as pie! Krispy Kreme releases new Thanksgiving dessert-inspired doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is introducing a line of special pie-themed doughnuts in time for Thanksgiving.

The Easy as Pie doughnut collection includes the following flavors:

Dutch Apple Pie : A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand‑decorated with an icing lattice.

: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand‑decorated with an icing lattice. Chocolate Kreme Pie : Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.

: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips. Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with pie crust crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.

They’ll be available at participating locations.

