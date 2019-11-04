Easy as pie! Krispy Kreme releases new Thanksgiving dessert-inspired doughnuts

Posted 11:16 am, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, November 4, 2019

(Photo Credit: Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme is introducing a line of special pie-themed doughnuts in time for Thanksgiving.

The Easy as Pie doughnut collection includes the following flavors:

  • Dutch Apple Pie: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand‑decorated with an icing lattice.
  • Chocolate Kreme Pie: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.
  • Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with pie crust crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.

They’ll be available at participating locations.

For more, click here. 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.