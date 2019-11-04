× Driver beware: Summit County Sheriff issues warning about deer

A warning to drivers. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that November is the peak month for vehicle-deer collisions in the Buckeye State.

Last year, there were 3,800 accidents in Ohio involving deer.

The sheriff’s department wants drivers to remember when you see one deer crossing the road, there are usually more to follow because they travel in groups.

Drivers are also urged to pay attention to deer crossings signs which are placed in areas known for frequent deer migration.

Deer are most likely to travel at dawn and dusk.

Be sure to use extra caution and drive safely.