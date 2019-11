× Dave and Buster’s opens new Canton location

CANTON, Ohio– The newest Dave and Buster’s location opened in Canton on Monday.

The 34,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment center is located at Belden Village Mall.

The place features hundreds of new and classic arcade games, video games and virtual reality experiences. There’s also a sports bar with dozens of TVs.

It’s the sixth Dave and Buster’s location in Ohio and employs 230 people.