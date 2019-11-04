Cleveland Browns waive Jermaine Whitehead after social media threats

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns waived S Jermaine Whitehead Monday, following social media threats believed to be posted by the player after yesterday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

After the game, he reportedly threatened people who were complaining about the game.

One exchange was with radio host Dustin Fox from 92.3 The Fan.

Fox tweeted, “Whiteheads efforts tackling today is a joke.”

Whitehead appeared to reply from the Twitter account, saying: “Come get it in blood b**** made a** lil boy. I’m out there with a broke hand.. don’t get smoked f*** a*** c******.””

On another post, he reportedly wrote, “Don’t get shot at lil b****… can you whoop my a**… f*** football… let me know when you need the address.”

Whitehead’s Twitter account was suspended.

The Cleveland Browns issued the following statement Sunday:

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate. We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

