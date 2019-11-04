× Cheese and Wine Fest 2019 comes to Lago Custom Events

WHO LOVES CHEESE?

Come and try all kinds of cheeses from around the world along with various wines that pair perfectly with them. This event will be held at Lago Custom Events on the east bank of the flats. We will be using the ballroom area, walkways between aLoft and Ernst Young building and a tent outside. As long as weather is good, we’ll have some firepits, tables to relax at and a great view from the Veranda. There will be over 50 different types of cheese and over 40 different wines from all over the world. All cheese and wine samples are unlimited and you will not need any type of sampling ticket.

DATE & TIME

November 16th, 2019 (Saturday) from 5pm to 9pm

Buy tickets here!

TICKET PRICE & WHAT’S INCLUDED

$45 Early Bird (First 300 People)

$50 Regular Price (Through Nov 10)

$55 Late Registration (Nov 11 to Nov 15)

$60 At The Door

Unlimited Cheese Sampling with over 45 different cheeses

Unlimited Wine Sampling with over 45 different wines

Souvenir Glass

Complimentary Glass of Bubbles Upon Entrance