Charlie Sheen’s Indians hat, final pitch ball from ‘Major League’ up for auction

CLEVELAND– You could soon own a piece of Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn.

Two items from “Major League,” the 1989 comedy about a fictional Cleveland Indians baseball team, are up for auction.

Fans can bid on the Indians hat worn by Charlie Sheen’s character and the final pitch ball that he threw at 101 mph. The two props are from Sheen’s own collection, according to Lelands, sports memorabilia auction.

Bidding runs through Dec. 6.

The auction also includes a ball signed by the 1915 World Series champion Boston Red Sox, a voucher signed by “Shoeless” JoeJackson and items from the personal collection of Steelers legend Rocky Bleier.

