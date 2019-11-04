× Cavs Kevin Porter Jr. suspended for contact with official

CLEVELAND– The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Porter Jr. for one game without pay, the league announced on Monday.

Porter made contact with a game official during the Cavs loss to the Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday.

The shooting guard is average 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Cleveland selected Porter in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 2-4 Cavs host the Celtics Tuesday night.

