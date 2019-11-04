Kevin Porter #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 30, 2019 in Independence, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Cavs Kevin Porter Jr. suspended for contact with official
CLEVELAND– The NBA suspended Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Porter Jr. for one game without pay, the league announced on Monday.
Porter made contact with a game official during the Cavs loss to the Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday.
The shooting guard is average 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Cleveland selected Porter in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.