Browns woes on and off the field heading into game against Bills

BEREA, Ohio-- The Cleveland Browns have made headlines all season long, but, it’s been for all the wrong reasons.

On Sunday, not only did the team face red zone woes, they faced a Twitter rant that ended Jermaine Whitehead’s career in Cleveland and “cleat-gate.”

The Browns were informed before the end of the first half that wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. had to change their cleats or they would not be allowed to play in the second half. Landry was wearing gold and orange colored cleats while OBJ was wearing white cleats with a Joker face on them. The Browns were wearing their primary color rush uniforms on Sunday, which are all brown with orange numbers and orange trim.

“It was brought to my attention that they needed to take the cleats off, I asked them to take the cleats off, and they took the cleats off,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens on Monday during his regularly scheduled news conference. “I feel like anytime they have potential to hurt the team then that’s not a good thing, but they didn’t hurt the team.”

When the Browns weren’t changing cleats they were trying to solve their red zone woes. Cleveland was one for five in the red zone on Sunday with the lone touchdown coming in the fourth quarter.

“We had 10 drives, seven of them should have resulted in points,” Kitchens said. “We ended two drives on fourth down and we scored on five drives (field goals) we didn’t’ score enough touchdowns in the red zone, or the conversation would be different.”

The 2-6 Browns return home Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills who are off to their best start since 1993 with a 6-2 record. We’ll see if Cleveland makes headlines this weekend for all the right reasons.