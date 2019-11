Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Monday will be the nicest day of the week.

Temps will be in the mid-50s with some sunshine.

Our temperatures are going to get much colder by the middle of the week!

Plus we’ll add in a threat for rain/snow Thursday which could transition in lake effect snow on Friday.

It’s something we’ll be watching as we head through our unseasonably chilly week.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.