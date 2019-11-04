3 killed at party on Cleveland’s west side; suspect to face judge Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Kielonte Harris, 25, is scheduled for arraignment Monday in the deaths of three people.

Investigators say Harris shot and killed the three early Sunday morning at a party.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 4 a.m.

Officers found the body of Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III in an alley.

36-year-old April Lynn Magana was found dead inside a home.

26-year-old Muriel Nicole Tursivio was found in a vacant lot nearby.

Police say she died at the hospital.

According to investigators, Harris shot the three after a fight at the party.

Law enforcement officers arrested Harris at a home on Sandusky Ave. Sunday afternoon.

