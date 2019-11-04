3 killed at party on Cleveland’s west side; suspect to face judge Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Kielonte Harris, 25, is scheduled for arraignment Monday in the deaths of three people.
Investigators say Harris shot and killed the three early Sunday morning at a party.
Police responded to the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 4 a.m.
Officers found the body of Joseph Eujean-Clyton Meeks III in an alley.
36-year-old April Lynn Magana was found dead inside a home.
26-year-old Muriel Nicole Tursivio was found in a vacant lot nearby.
Police say she died at the hospital.
According to investigators, Harris shot the three after a fight at the party.
Law enforcement officers arrested Harris at a home on Sandusky Ave. Sunday afternoon.