× ‘We need this win’: Browns coming off three game loss, hope to beat Broncos on Sunday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to take on the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City.

The Browns have lost three games in a row with the latest coming against the Patriots. (27-13)

The team tried some new tactics this week to clean up the penalties and mistakes that have plagued them through the first seven games.

This is not going to be a cake walk for the Browns, Denver defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

“It is a big game. We need this win. They have a good defense, and we need to show what we are about. The offense needs to get up and going. Our defense has been doing a hell of a job, and we need to put up some points on the board and come out with a W,” said Rashard Higgins during a press conference this week.

It’s time for Baker Mayfield and the rest of the team to take their frustrations out on the opponent.

“We are just trying to find ways to put together games, less mistakes, less penalties. Find a way to put together better games and come out with the win,” said Odell Beckham Jr.