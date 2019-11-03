Sunday Forecast: Winter weather advisory continues for portions of snow belt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The chilly weekend continues! We’re waking up in the low to mid 30s this morning. Folks out east in the snow belt has a wintry mix of graupel, rain and snow to contend with this morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through noon for Lake and Inland Ashtabula County. Areas where the lake effect band lingers could receive 1-2″ this morning. The lake effect will break up by lunch.

Sunday will have more clouds, but you’ll have some peeks of a little sunshine later in the day. Winds will start off gusting into the 20-25 mph range in the morning before shifting and coming out of the SW. Weather and winds will settle down in the late afternoon.

We’re predicting widespread below normal temperatures across the northern half of the U.S. for the next 2 weeks!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

