‘She had a big heart’: Family and friends mourning loss of woman shot and killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of 36-year-old April Magana.

Police said she was one of three people shot and killed following an altercation after a party early Saturday morning on Cleveland's west side.

The other two victims include Muriel Nicole Tursivio and a man, whose name hasn't been released.

25-year-old Kielontae Harris was arrested in connection to their deaths, according to authorities.

"They should know she had a big heart. She cared about all of the people in her life. Her children. Her family, and her friends," said April's sister, Tonya Szaley.

She is now planning a candlelight vigil in her honor on Monday night at West 87th and Lorain Road.

That's right in front of April's home, where she died.

 

