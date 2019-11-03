Seen on TV: 11/3/19

Posted 10:55 am, November 3, 2019, by

Here are the web links for Sunday, November 3,  2019:

  • Click here for more on the Nestle recall
  • Click here to donate to No Shave WishVember
  • Click here for more on Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc.
  • Click here for more on Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery
  • Click here for more on METAvivor
  • Click here for more on the VA Supportive Housing Program
  • Click here for more on ESBI Int’l Salon’s Nuccio Basilisco/Chemo Girls fundraiser
  • Click here for more information on stroke awareness
  • Click here for more on the Holden Arboretum Emergent Tower
  • Click here for more on the White Flower Cake Shoppe
  • Click here for more information on the Together We Rise bicycles for kids in foster care
  • Click here for GoFundMe for firefighter Brett Wilson who died after trying to help at car crash scene
  • Click here for the timeline of Amy Mihaljevic’s disappearance
  • Click here for more on the CMA Awards
  • Click here for information on A Piece of Molly’s Mind
  • Click here for Parade’s 2019 Cleveland Clinic Healthy Now Survey
  • Click here for more on Destination Cleveland
  • Click here for more on The Sis Kiss
  • Click here for more on the Johnson & Johnson baby powder recall
  • Click here  for information on sending tips on unsolved murders in Rocky River Reservation
  • Click here to send shout-outs, story ideas for FOX 8 Extra with Stefani Schaefer
  • Click here for more on the Trans Siberian Orchestra concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Click here  to send a news tip to the FOX 8 I-Team
  • Click here for a link to the sex offender registry
  • Click here to contact the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center
  • Click here for more on the Queen of Hearts drawing, tickets
  • Click here for more on Jet Express
  • Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
  • Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
  • Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
  • Click here for the Woollybear Cam
  • Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
  • Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.