Pups from same litter reunited after finding furever homes

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Two siblings have been reunited after finding their furever homes.

According to a heartwarming Facebook post from the Lake Humane Society, Matilda and Nell were part of a litter that was brought to the shelter in January. They were all quickly adopted.

Two weeks ago, the sisters were reunited.

Matilda’s mom reportedly went to pick her up from puppy school, only to learn that she had gotten close with a puppy that could’ve been her twin.

Lo and behold, it was Nell. According to the rescue, the two sisters play, snuggle and take naps together all the time at puppy school.