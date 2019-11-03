President Trump issues proclamation naming November National Veterans and Military Families Month

Posted 12:23 pm, November 3, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. military veterans set up 1,892 American flags on the National Mall March 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America installed the flags to represent the 1,892 veterans and service members who committed suicide this year as part of the "We've Got Your Back: IAVA's Campaign to Combat Suicide." (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has declared November National Veterans and Military Families Month for the third year in a row.

According to the White House, Trump issued a presidential proclamation on Friday.

“I encourage all communities, all sectors of society, and all Americans to acknowledge and honor the service, sacrifices, and contributions of veterans and military families for what they have done and for what they do every day to support our great Nation,” the president said in the proclamation.

The president said our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and Coast Guardsmen routinely fight to keep our country safe and believes they should be recognized for sacrifices and patriotism.

“America’s military men and women and their families are vital to the security and prosperity of our Nation. We have a responsibility to protect and serve those who have made countless sacrifices for love of country,” he said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, President Trump first proclaimed November as National Veterans and Military Families Month in 2017, making it the first time the country celebrated veterans and their families for an entire month and not just on Veteran’s Day.

The department offers an online list of veterans and military service organizations that can provide information about events and charities celebrating or assisting veterans this month.

Click here to read President Trump’s full proclamation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.