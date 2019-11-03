× President Trump issues proclamation naming November National Veterans and Military Families Month

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has declared November National Veterans and Military Families Month for the third year in a row.

According to the White House, Trump issued a presidential proclamation on Friday.

“I encourage all communities, all sectors of society, and all Americans to acknowledge and honor the service, sacrifices, and contributions of veterans and military families for what they have done and for what they do every day to support our great Nation,” the president said in the proclamation.

The president said our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and Coast Guardsmen routinely fight to keep our country safe and believes they should be recognized for sacrifices and patriotism.

“America’s military men and women and their families are vital to the security and prosperity of our Nation. We have a responsibility to protect and serve those who have made countless sacrifices for love of country,” he said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, President Trump first proclaimed November as National Veterans and Military Families Month in 2017, making it the first time the country celebrated veterans and their families for an entire month and not just on Veteran’s Day.

The department offers an online list of veterans and military service organizations that can provide information about events and charities celebrating or assisting veterans this month.

Click here to read President Trump’s full proclamation.