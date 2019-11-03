× OSHAA football playoff pairings released

CLEVELAND — Are you ready for some playoffs? The Friday Night Touchdown postseason begins this week.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the first round of the football playoffs Sunday.

224 high school teams across the entire state, in all 7 divisions, have qualified for the playoffs.

The high seeds will host Round 1 playoff games.

Mentor and Cleveland Heights will meet on Friday to kick off the postseason. St. Edward’s will take on Medina, Canton McKinley and Solon face off, and Euclid will take on Massillon Jackson.

The first four rounds of the playoffs kick off at 7 p.m.

