NFL tells Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to ditch their custom cleats or they can’t play

Posted 6:56 pm, November 3, 2019

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to catch break in Sunday’s match up against the Broncos.

The team struggled in the first half to score a touchdown and had several missed tackles.

Now, the refs are targeting Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry for their custom cleats.

According to NFL writer Will Brinson, officials told both players they had to change their shoes at halftime.

If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be allowed to play.

Beckham Jr. and Landry complied and are now back out on the field.

