NFL tells Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to ditch their custom cleats or they can’t play

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to catch break in Sunday’s match up against the Broncos.

The team struggled in the first half to score a touchdown and had several missed tackles.

Now, the refs are targeting Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry for their custom cleats.

According to NFL writer Will Brinson, officials told both players they had to change their shoes at halftime.

If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be allowed to play.

Beckham Jr. and Landry complied and are now back out on the field.

Jay Feely reports the NFL told Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry to change their shoes at halftime or they won’t be allowed to play. Browns in a nutshell this year. pic.twitter.com/Z3UHJDG5Wc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019

People are HOT about the NFL's uniform policy being dumb. Of course it is. It's been inane for years. But two receivers going into a must-win game on the road with custom cleats that could potentially reduce their availability for the game isn't an ideal situation for Cleveland — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 3, 2019