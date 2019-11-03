× Motion picture filming leaves multiple roads closed in Cleveland this week

CLEVELAND — Your work day commute may need some revisions if you work in or near certain parts of Cleveland.

Multiple roads will be closed this week as the city prepares for filming of two new movies — the Russo Brothers’ “Cherry” and the Warner Bros. feature film “Untitled Fred Hampton Project.”

The following road closure is scheduled for Monday, Nov.4 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Detroit Avenue between W.65th Street and W.70th Street

Drivers can use the following detours:

Traveling from the west: head south on W.74 th Street to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to W.65 th Street , north to Detroit Avenue

Street to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to W.65 Street , north to Detroit Avenue Traveling from the east: head south on W.65th to Franklin Boulevard, Franklin Boulevard to W.74th Street, north to Detroit Avenue

The following road closure is scheduled from Monday Nov. 4 through Wednesday, Nov.6 between the times of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Broadway Avenue between McBride Avenue and E.55th Street

Vehicles can be rerouted via McBride Avenue to Doloff Road to E.55th Street and back to Broadway Avenue.

The city says parking may also be unavailable on Broadway Avenue (both sides) between Barkwill Court and E.55th Street and on Barkwill Avenue (both sides) between Doloff Road and Broadway Avenue.