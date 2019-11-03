× Feeling like winter in Northeast Ohio? First lake effect event of the season; Send us your pics!

NORTHEAST OHIO — Winter is here! Parts of Northeast Ohio saw their first snowfall on Thursday night, but now we’re seeing our first lake effect event of the season.

Communities in our snowbelt are waking up to the white stuff Sunday morning. Historically, the average snowfall for November is 4.3.”

Meanwhile, our weather team is predicting widespread below normal temperatures across the northern half of the US for the next 2 weeks.

