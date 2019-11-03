‘Dream come true’: Elyria woman seriously hurt in car crash goes on to earn two associate degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- In a show of faith and determination, an Elyria woman has earned two associate degrees three years after a devastating car crash. That crash taking the life of her fiance and leaving her with critical injuries.

Lisa Wright said she was one of the oldest members in her class. She proudly accepted her degrees from Ohio Business College in Sheffield after she was bedridden for a year.

"This is like a dream come true," she said.

Merriam-Webster defines perseverance as the continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition.

"I was just trying to go back and get my degree because I had started already and that`s what I wanted to do."

On Saturday, the 51-year-old made her dream come true.

"Oh man, the crowd was cheering and laughing so hard I couldn't even hardly hear the announcer for one," she recalled.

A proud day four years in the making since she started in 2015.

The next year changing her life.

"I was hit by a drunk driver that ran a stop sign, and I had to take off a whole 12 months of school," Wright explained.

The Medina County crash took the life of her fiance.

While the man who pleaded "no contest" to hitting them serves an eight-year prison sentence, Wright is taking charge of her life.

"When I got back, they changed the curriculums, they change things around and I had to take more classes," she said.

Before she knew it, Wright was on her way to getting two different associate degrees in business administration sales and marketing as well as business administration human resources with straight A's all the way.

"I was on the president's list, and the Dean`s list and perfect attendance," she said.

With her fiance in her heart, she also drew strength from her church and family members like her mom.

She now plans to get her bachelor's and master's degrees soon.

She wants to share her story with hopes of inspiring others.

"Determine within yourself that you want to continue on. Don`t give up don`t give in," she advised. "I'm happy to be alive."

Wright has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical and educational expenses.