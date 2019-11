CLEVELAND — It’s great day for the Cleveland Indians who are celebrating the achievements of two of their own.

On Sunday, Rawlings Sports announced shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Roberto Perez won “Gold Glove” awards.

This is the second time Lindor has received the award.

The coveted title honors MLB players for their outstanding performances on the field.

The winners were named during a live one-hour special on ESPN.

Another Gold Glove to match that golden smile! Congratulations @Lindor12BC on your second #GoldGlove. pic.twitter.com/M9l2cDYjyV — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) November 4, 2019