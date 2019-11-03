Chilly week ahead with chance for rain and snow

CLEVELAND — Our temperatures are going to get much colder by the middle of the week! Plus we’ll add in a threat for rain/snow Thursday which could transition in lake effect snow on Friday. It’s something we’ll be watching as we head through our unseasonably chilly week.

Clouds thicken up tonight and there’s a risk of a passing sprinkle near the lake. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30’s. :

Winds will be on the increase by Monday morning. Temps for Monday will be in the low to mid 50s making it the warmest we’ll be all week. Starting Tuesday we get colder and basically stay that way: about 10-15° below average at times! Overnight temperatures on Thursday and Friday nights could be into the low 20s.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week-but gusty wind too! So don’t spend much time on your hair!

A brief bout of seasonable temperatures return tomorrow with winds out of south. It’ll be a little breezy with sustained winds of 15-20 MPH. Check out the end of the week, highs only manage to reach the low to mid 30’s! We haven’t had those daytime temps since March!

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: