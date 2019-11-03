Canton road closed Sunday after vehicle crashes into utility pole

CANTON, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Shepler Church Avenue SW around 2:09 a.m. after a 2005 Chevy Colorado struck the pole.

The driver, identified as a 28-year-old Canton woman, was stuck inside the vehicle until power could be shut off. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Shepler Church Avenue SW will remain closed for most of the day Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.