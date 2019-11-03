California deputies seize and destroy $1 billion worth of marijuana they say was grown illegally

BAKERSFIELD, Cali. — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office recently seized more than $1 billion worth of marijuana plants.

According to their Facebook post, multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, including the FBI.

They conducted a search warrant at 11 different fields, which spanned over 459 acres of land.

They collected and destroyed approximately 10 million marijuana plants.

“These illicit marijuana gardens were grown under the guise of legitimate hemp production. The Food and Agricultural Code and Health and Safety Code define industrial hemp has containing less than 0.3% THC content,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

They said preliminary testing showed the levels of THC in the fields were well over the legal limit.

It’s unclear if anyone has been charged.