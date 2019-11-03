× Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead goes on Twitter rampage after Broncos loss

***Warning: The Instagram post below contains offensive language***

CLEVELAND — Tensions are high following the Cleveland Browns loss against the Denver Broncos.

Many frustrated fans took to Twitter to vent, which caught the eye of safety Jeremaine Whitehead.

After the game, he went on a rampage threatening different users like radio host Dustin Fox from 92.3 The Fan.

Fox had called him out posting, “Whiteheads efforts tackling today is a joke.”

Whitehead didn’t appreciate the insult and replied back calling him derogatory names.

His Twitter account has since been suspended.

However, there are reports that he’s still actively posting on his other social media accounts.