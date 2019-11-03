Authorities search for 15-year-old girl last seen in southeastern Ohio

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl.

Officials say Haeden Kinder went missing from her Morgan Township home, located in southeastern Ohio, Friday afternoon around 4:15.

Kinder is 5′ tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black River Valley shirt and black leggings with white hand prints on them.

Anyone with information on Kinder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 446-1221 or call 911.

