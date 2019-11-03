× Aldi’s popular Advent calendars on sale this week

CLEVELAND – It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas! Well, at least Advent. And for wine lovers, Aldi is ready to get you in the holiday spirit.

Aldi’s wine Advent calendars go on sale this week!

The company announced last month that they were bringing back the popular holiday countdown after their wine and cheese versions sold out in minutes last season. It was the first year the advent calendars were sold in the United States.

The popular grocery chain said this year’s calendars are “better than ever.” They are adding a calendar for beer lovers, as well as a chocolate version.

They go on sale on Wednesday, November 6. They will only be available in stores and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

While the wine advent calendars sell for $69.99 in most states, it will cost $79.99 in Ohio and Tennessee because of state laws and taxes.

The beer advent calendar will sell for $59.99 in Ohio. That’s $10 more than the $49.99 in other states. It will feature 24 11.2 ounce beers.

The cheese advent calendar will sell for $12.99 and will feature eight different cheeses.

There will also be a sparking wine countdown to New Year calendar that will feature seven varieties of sparking wine to be opened each day from Dec. 25 to Dec. 31.

