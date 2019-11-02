× Winter weather advisory in effect for Lake, Ashtabula & Geauga counties

CLEVELAND — A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

Lake effect snow is expected with local accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

The National Weather Service says The greatest snow accumulations are expected inland from Lake Erie in Lake, Ashtabula, and northern Geauga Counties.

Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s Saturday night. Southwest to westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected. Winds will be stronger near Lake Erie with gusts to 30 mph.

NWS advises residents to plan on slippery road conditions and greatly reduced visibility in periods of heavy snow.

