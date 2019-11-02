School district gets rid of alternate meals for kids who can’t afford school lunch
DOTHAN, Ala. — A school district in Alabama has decided to do away with alternate meals given to kids who don’t have enough money for school lunches.
According to the Dothan Eagle, everyone will now be served the same food no matter what.
The change was made following efforts by local DJ Brandon Townsend who reached out to the Dothan Preparatory Academy after learning from a friend that as many as 44 students could not eat regular lunches that day.
“I just felt it was an issue that really shouldn’t be an issue,” Townsend said in an interview. “I shared my feelings with (them) in regards to finding a long-term solution that would be more permanent than a group of us donating to zero out those balances.”
The news outlet reports that he personally met with school leaders and the child nutrition program director to devise a plan.
He also helped create a special fund where people can make donations to help cover the cost of lunches for students in need.