School district gets rid of alternate meals for kids who can't afford school lunch

DOTHAN, Ala. — A school district in Alabama has decided to do away with alternate meals given to kids who don’t have enough money for school lunches.

According to the Dothan Eagle, everyone will now be served the same food no matter what.

The change was made following efforts by local DJ Brandon Townsend who reached out to the Dothan Preparatory Academy after learning from a friend that as many as 44 students could not eat regular lunches that day.