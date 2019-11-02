Saturday Forecast: Below average temperatures, chance of snow overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A chilly weekend on tap! Temperatures running 10-15° below average with highs not getting out of the 40’s. We’re tracking cold front today. Ahead of the front a few breaks of sun through early afternoon, otherwise clouds thicken up and a passing shower is possible after 4 p.m.

Lake effect snow on the way out east tonight. We could see several inches where the snow band sets up in the primary snow belt. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into effect at 8 p.m. and continues until noon on Sunday for Lake, Geauga and parts of Ashtabula County.

Our first official snow of the season occurred on Halloween and continued into the 1st day of November. We’re predicting widespread below normal temperatures across the northern half of the US for the next 2 weeks!

Happy November! Climatologically speaking, this month sports the greatest monthly temperature drop. Normal highs go from 57° on the first of the month, down to 44° by the 30th! Average snowfall is 4.3″ for November. Many times, lake effect snow rears its ugly head for the first time.

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

