Ohio dentist’s office buying unwanted Halloween candy & donating it to troops overseas

NAPOLEON, Ohio — An Ohio dentist’s office is looking to take some of your kids’ excess Halloween candy off your hands.

Dental Excellence of Napoleon is swapping candy for cash at their Halloween Buyback Party on Monday.

Anyone who brings candy into their office between 6 and 7 p.m. will receive $1 per pound, up to $10 total. All candy will then be donated to Operation Gratitude and sent to U.S. troops serving overseas.

The buyback party will feature spider launching, pumpkin volcanoes, face painting, games, crafts, snacks, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

Dental Excellence is located at 875 Westmoreland Avenue in Napoleon, Ohio.