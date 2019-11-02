Man accused of shooting and killing two, injuring another captured by US Marshals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND -- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested a 25-year-old man wanted for aggravated murder.

According to the US Marshals Service, Kielonte Harris is accused of shooting and killing two men and critically injuring a woman.

It happened in the 7800 block of Lorain Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Harris was found several hours later at another address in Cleveland.

“Law enforcement collaboration between the Cleveland Division of Police and our task force is the reason this fugitive was identified as the homicide suspect and then arrested within 12 hours of the incident," said US Marshal Pete Elliot.

The case remains under investigation.