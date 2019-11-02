It’s time to ‘fall back!’ Don’t forget to set your clocks back this evening

CLEVELAND -- "Spring forward, fall back." You'll get an extra hour of sleep this evening.

Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday which means it's time to set our clocks back.

When the clock strikes two tomorrow morning, those who rely on clocks throughout their home should set their clock back to 1 a.m.

People who use their cell phones as an alarm don't need to worry as most cell phones will automatically adjust.

Federal law dictates that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November in areas that do not specifically exempt themselves.

However, this could be the last time Ohio has to "fall back" if recently proposed legislation that aims to  end the twice-yearly time change becomes law.  If Senate Bill 119, also called Ohio’s Sunshine Protection Act is enacted, Ohio’s clocks would stay on daylight saving time year-round.  Read more about it, here.

