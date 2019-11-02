ICYMI: Five top stories this week from FOX 8

CLEVELAND– It was a busy news week, so we’re bringing you a mix of local and viral stories to help get you caught up.

Here are five of the top stories from this week on FOX8.com:

Seven, including officer, treated for possible exposure to fentanyl in Oberlin

The emergency department at Allen Memorial Hospital in Oberlin was shut down on Tuesday. It started when an officer responded to a possible overdose at the Walmart. Both the suspect and the officer became unresponsive, and were taken to the hospital, where more people were exposed. Police said fentanyl is suspected.

'Enough to kill the entire population of Ohio': Massive fentanyl bust

The issues with opioids in Ohio continued. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office seized more than 40 pounds of fentanyl and arrested three people.

"The quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Baker Mayfield leaves podium frustrated by reporter's questions

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did not like the line of questioning and interruptions from ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi during media availability of Wednesday.

Grossi: "Were you happy with that drive?

Mayfield: "Was I happy with the drive? No, we didn't score any points. That's the dumbest question you could ask. What? Jesus, Tony."

Jeopardy host releases cancer PSA

Alex Trebek, who announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, created a new public service announcement with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced before my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer,” he said in the video. “Other common symptoms can include mid back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes.”

McDonald's is bringing back retro Happy Meal toys

Feeling nostalgic? To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal, the fast food giant is bringing back some of its most popular toys. They include Ty Beanie Babies’ Patti the Platypus and the Tamagotchi.