FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick emcees Cleveland APL’s annual Fur Ball fundraiser

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Animal Protective League hosted its annual "Fur Ball" fundraiser on Saturday.

FOX 8's very own Natalie Herbick acted as the emcee.

All the money raised will benefit the Second Chance Program, which provides veterinary care to animals in need.

Guests also heard amazing stories of recovery involving  dogs like Pheonix.

She came to the shelter with burns to close to 60% of her body, which was believed to be caused by scalding water.

Thanks to the support and care from their vets, she is now doing much better.

