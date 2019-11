Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio -- The FOX 8 morning crew took part in the 12 Annual Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowlathon on Saturday.

Our viewers and anyone else from the community was invited to attend the fundraiser held at Roll House in Wickliffe.

All proceeds will benefit the Annie L. Dawson Foundation, which was established by Wayne and his brother William.

They've made it their mission to help promote education and provide other resources to those in need.

