Ford’s $900 million investment in Ohio Assembly Plant to give big boost to local economy

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Residents, business owners and city officials in Avon Lake are happy to hear about Ford's plans to invest $900 million into the Ohio Assembly Plant.

"That's just great news for the local economy. It's going to do nothing except create jobs in the area. It's going to help local businesses," said Avon Lake resident Nick Maitland.

The UAW announced the blockbuster deal it made with Ford on Friday.

Ford will add a new vehicle in 2023, where 1,700 workers already make several different models of trucks and chassis.

City leaders say the new investment will also create an impressive 1,500 additional jobs at the plant.

That, in turn, will give a big boost to the local economy and nearby establishments like Breakwall Food and Spirits.

"It's fantastic news. 1,500 people, that makes a lot of people we get to know. We can take care of them when they start coming here after work to be at a friendly place, and relax with great local food," said Kelly Smith, who is the manager there.

Avon Lake Economic Development Director Ted Esborn said Ford's massive investment in the sprawling plant will increase tax revenue by benefiting city services, roads, and schools; and will also have a positive economic impact for other nearby communities.

"I was astounded by this announcement. With that added number of employees, you're going to get benefit for the businesses all around the plant, which includes a good number of cities," Esborn said.

The UAW hasn’t announced yet when the job application process will start.

The UAW said Ford will also invest $150 million in Cleveland's Engine Plant.