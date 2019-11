CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

According to their Facebook post, someone has been mutilating cattle in the Mace Road area.

Three cows had to be euthanized due to the severity of their injuries.

The owner of the animals is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Those who may be able to help are asked to call Deputy Barker at 330-627-2141.