LIVE: Community honors Columbia Township firefighter who died helping crash victims

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Community members have gathered together to honor and remember a firefighter who lost his life helping victims of a car crash.

Brett Wilson, a Columbia Township Firefighter, was off duty Sunday morning when a car struck a utility pole near his home in Olmsted Township, causing power lines to fall onto the roadway.

Wilson and his girlfriend ran to render aid to the victims of the crash. He was electrocuted when he when he came into contact with the electrified ground, as was the passenger in the car.

The driver and Wilson’s girlfriend were injured but survived.

Saturday morning a funeral and procession are being held in Wilson’s honor at Chambers Funeral Home on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.

The service begins at 10:30 a.m. and the procession will begin around 11 o’clock. Here’s the processional route:

The fire museum has turned an old pumper truck into a funeral transport vehicle and they will be placing Wilson’s casket onto this truck for the procession. Ohio Vault Works in Valley View designed and donated a custom casket to the family that memorializes the 23-year-old’s life and sacrifice.

After the procession, a graveside service will be held at Royalton Road Cemetary in Columbia Station.

Continuing coverage, here.