× Cleveland police search for missing 10-year-old boy

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Hasan Harris was reported missing from his home in the 3100 block of W.97th Street around 9:56 p.m. Friday.

According to the police report, his mother was asleep between 5 and 10 p.m. When she woke up she noticed Harris was not in the home.

The mother told police she explored Harris’ social media accounts and contacted a few of his friends’ parents. They also did not know where he was.

Police searched the home and the area of 8800 Detroit where Harris has been known to hang out. They were unable to locate him.

Harris is 4’11” and weighs 90 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.